Maidaan and other Top 7 delayed movies that are releasing soon on OTT platforms
Nishant
| May 30, 2024
After the unexpected delays in The Goat Life, we take a look at some more movies that are experiencing similar delays.
Aadujeevitham is a Malayalam survival dram that tells the story of a Malayali laborer enslaved in Saudi Arabia.
Maidaan on Prime Video is a biographical sports drama starring Ajay Devgn, it depicts the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.
Agent is a 2023 Telugu action spy film, starring Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, and Sakshi Vaidya, is expected to release on OTT platforms in June 2024.
Ganpath is a 2023 dystopian action film starring Tiger Shroff is anticipated to start streaming on OTT platforms in June 2024.
Dhoomam, released almost a year ago, this film will premiere on YouTube on May 31, 2024, in honor of World No Tobacco Day.
Netflix has secured the digital rights to Zwigato which is yet to make its debut online, starring Kapil Sharma.
Bhagwan Bharose, a 2023 comedy-drama following the story of two young kids is also not yet release on OTT.
