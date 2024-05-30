Maidaan and other Top 7 delayed movies that are releasing soon on OTT platforms

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2024

After the unexpected delays in The Goat Life, we take a look at some more movies that are experiencing similar delays.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aadujeevitham is a Malayalam survival dram that tells the story of a Malayali laborer enslaved in Saudi Arabia.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maidaan on Prime Video is a biographical sports drama starring Ajay Devgn, it depicts the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Agent is a 2023 Telugu action spy film, starring Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, and Sakshi Vaidya, is expected to release on OTT platforms in June 2024.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ganpath is a 2023 dystopian action film starring Tiger Shroff is anticipated to start streaming on OTT platforms in June 2024.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhoomam, released almost a year ago, this film will premiere on YouTube on May 31, 2024, in honor of World No Tobacco Day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Netflix has secured the digital rights to Zwigato which is yet to make its debut online, starring Kapil Sharma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhagwan Bharose, a 2023 comedy-drama following the story of two young kids is also not yet release on OTT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Loved Panchayat 3? Watch these Hindi web series on OTT with similar vibe

 

 Find Out More