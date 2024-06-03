Maidaan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and other Top 11 upcoming OTT releases to look forward to this week
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 03, 2024
Maidaan, the biographical sports drama on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, starring Ajay Devgn, on Prime Video from June 7.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the action-packed thriller with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, streaming on Netflix from June 6.
Gullak season 4, the comedy-drama following the Mishra family will release on June 7 on SonyLIV.
The Legend of Hanuman Season 4 will start streaming from June 5, continuing the adventures of Lord Hanuman on Disney+ Hotstar.
Hit Man, a romantic action comedy inspired by true story, starring Glen Powell and Adria Arjona, on Netflix from June 7th.
Blackout is another upcoming crime thriller with Vikrant Massey and Mouni Roy, streaming on JioCinema from June 7.
Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura: Anime crossover film with martial arts fighters, on Netflix from June 6.
Wicked Little Letters is a black comedy mystery with Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, and Anjana Vasan, available on BookMyShow Stream from June 4.
Star Wars: The Acolyte explores Sith machinations during High Republic era, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 6.
Gunaah is a riveting drama on betrayal and mystery, starring Gashmeer Mahajani and Surbhi Jyoti, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on June 3.
Shooting Stars is a biographical sports drama following young LeBron James and friends, available on Netflix from June 3.
