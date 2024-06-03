Maidaan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and other Top 11 upcoming OTT releases to look forward to this week

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2024

Maidaan, the biographical sports drama on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, starring Ajay Devgn, on Prime Video from June 7.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the action-packed thriller with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, streaming on Netflix from June 6.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gullak season 4, the comedy-drama following the Mishra family will release on June 7 on SonyLIV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Legend of Hanuman Season 4 will start streaming from June 5, continuing the adventures of Lord Hanuman on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hit Man, a romantic action comedy inspired by true story, starring Glen Powell and Adria Arjona, on Netflix from June 7th.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blackout is another upcoming crime thriller with Vikrant Massey and Mouni Roy, streaming on JioCinema from June 7.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura: Anime crossover film with martial arts fighters, on Netflix from June 6.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wicked Little Letters is a black comedy mystery with Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, and Anjana Vasan, available on BookMyShow Stream from June 4.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Star Wars: The Acolyte explores Sith machinations during High Republic era, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 6.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gunaah is a riveting drama on betrayal and mystery, starring Gashmeer Mahajani and Surbhi Jyoti, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on June 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shooting Stars is a biographical sports drama following young LeBron James and friends, available on Netflix from June 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 English films that are a mix of mystery and thriller elements

 

 Find Out More