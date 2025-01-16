Main Hoon Naa to OMG 2: Top 5 Hand-Picked classics to watch on Netflix

Bollywood Staff Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2025

Bhool Bhulaiyaa that released in 2007 proved to be a perfect blend of horror and comedy.

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's film masterfully combines spooky thrills with hilarious moments, keeping you entertained.

Gabbar Is Back released in 2015. Akshay Kumar's intense performance, action-packed scenes, and impactful dialogues make it a must-watch.

The film also delivers a powerful social message against corruption with an inspiring narrative.

OMG 2 that released in 2023 addresses an important social issue with a mix of humor and emotion.

Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar's performances are top-notch in the film making it worth your time.

Main Hoon Na is a complete entertainer filled with action, comedy, romance, drama and songs.

The stellar performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, Zaheer Khan and Kiran Kher will surely keep you hooked.

Raajneeti is an intense political drama with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in leading roles.

The movie offers a gripping tale of power, betrayal, and ambition. The storyline is reportedly inspired by the Mahabharata

