Main Hoon Naa to OMG 2: Top 5 Hand-Picked classics to watch on Netflix
Bollywood Staff
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 16, 2025
Bhool Bhulaiyaa that released in 2007 proved to be a perfect blend of horror and comedy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's film masterfully combines spooky thrills with hilarious moments, keeping you entertained.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gabbar Is Back released in 2015. Akshay Kumar's intense performance, action-packed scenes, and impactful dialogues make it a must-watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The film also delivers a powerful social message against corruption with an inspiring narrative.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
OMG 2 that released in 2023 addresses an important social issue with a mix of humor and emotion.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar's performances are top-notch in the film making it worth your time.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Main Hoon Na is a complete entertainer filled with action, comedy, romance, drama and songs.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The stellar performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, Zaheer Khan and Kiran Kher will surely keep you hooked.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raajneeti is an intense political drama with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in leading roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The movie offers a gripping tale of power, betrayal, and ambition. The storyline is reportedly inspired by the Mahabharata
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Tiwari and more; celebrities who may attend Maha Kumbh 2025
Find Out More