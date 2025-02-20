Man on Fire to Kill Bill Vol. 1; TOP 10 vigilante revenge thriller to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar
Roger Khuraijam
| Feb 20, 2025
Here is a list of vigilante revenge thrillers to watch.
Promising Young Woman (JioHotstar) follows Cassie, a young woman, who takes up upon herself to seek revenge for her best friend, who committed suicide after being raped.
V For Vendetta (Prime Video) centers around V, an anarchist and masked freedom fighter who attempts to ignite a revolution and a young woman caught up in V's mission.
Man on Fire (Prime Video) revolves around John, an assassin, who is hired as a bodyguard, a job he does not want to accept. However, he agrees to take revenge on the kidnappers.
revenge (5)Kill Bill Vol. 1 (Netflix) focuses on a pregnant assassin, who goes into a coma for four years after her ex-boss brutally attacks her. When she wakes up she sets out to seek revenge.
John Wick (Netflix) projects on a retired hitman, who is forced to return to his old ways after a group of Russian gangsters steal his car and kill his puppy.
Taxi Driver (Prime Video) is about Travis, a veteran, who works as a taxi driver in New York City. One day, he decides to clean the city of its corruption.
Death Wish (Netflix) follows a Chicago-based surgeon, sets out to exact vengeance on the culprits responsible for attacking his family.
Death Sentence (Prime Video) revolves around a man who takes the law into his own hands after his son is murdered by a gang member as an initiation ritual.
The Equalizer (JioHotstar) centers around an ex-Marine and DIA officer, who reluctantly returns to action to protect a teenage trafficking victim from the members of the Russian mafia.
You Were Never Really Here (Prime Video) is about Joe, a traumatised veteran, who embarks on a mission to save a young girl who mysteriously goes missing.
