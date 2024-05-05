Manjummel Boys and more Top 10 South Indian films on OTT that make for an interesting watch

May 05, 2024

Manjummel Boys is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The Malayalam adventure thriller is about a group of friends and their trip gone wrong.

Asuran is on Amazon Prime Video. It is a Tamil language period drama starring Dhanush in his most fierce avatar.

Want to watch a full-on masala film starring Rajinikanth? Jailer should be your pick. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Bramayugam is a 2024 horror thriller starring Mammootty. It is a black and white film that will send chills down your spine. It is on SonyLiv.

Vikram movie is on Disney+Hotstar. It has Kamal Haasan playing a secret agent investigating a murder case.

Lucifer is a political drama with Mohanlal in the lead. The story revolves around who would be the successor after a political Godfather passes away.

Vaathi on Netflix is about a professor who goes to length to teach children even if it means he has to fight against those who have turned education into business.

Por Thozhil on SonyLiv has an IMDb rating of 8 on 10. The story is of a rookie cop and a veteran officer to collaborate to solve a murder mystery.

Virupaksha is a horror mystery on Netflix. It is about an evil force that takes over a village.

Dasara is all about the intense politics and friendship between three boys in a coal mining town. Starring Nani, it is on Netflix.

