Manjummel Boys and other Top 7 Malayalam thrillers with interesting story plots to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 09, 2024
Manjummel Boys on Disney+Hotstar is a strong of a group of friends who face the unexpected when on a trip to Kodaikanal. It is interesting and how.
Iratta on Netflix is a story of twin brothers. After one dies, the second begins investigating only to face a shocking truth involving his daughter.
Jana Gana Mana is on Netflix. The story revolves around a lawyer, a cop and the shocking investigation around the death of a professor.
Irul on Netflix stars Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and others. It is a twisted tale of a couple seeking shelter in a stranger's home when their car breaks down.
Trance movie is on Plex, Amazon Prime Video and more. The story is of a motivational speaker who becomes the face of a religious scam.
Abraham Ozler is on Disney+Hotstar. It is a crime thriller with serial killer twist.
Anweshippin Kandethum starring Tovino Thomas as a cop is on Netflix. It is an investigative drama with a suspended police officer in center of it.
CU Soon on Prime Video is about a man trying to hunt his cousin's missing fiancee in the digital age.
The Priest is on Prime Video. A priest joins cops to investigate series of suicide cases.
Rorschach is on Disney+Hotstar. When Luke goes finding his missing wife, he meets a family that holds many secrets.
