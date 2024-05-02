Manjummel Boys, Monsters At Work 2 and more upcoming movies and series on Disney Plus Hotstar
Shivani Pawaskar
| May 02, 2024
First up, we have Monsters At Work. Season 2 is releasing on May 5th.
It will center around Tylor Tuskmon who joins Monsters Inc to begin his job as a scarer. Will he be able to scare though?
Welcome to Wrexham follows Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney running a football club for the underdogs. Season 3 drops on 3rd May.
Prom Dates is releasing on 3rd May as well. It is a teen comedy drama.
It follows the story of two BBFs who are in search of a prom date.
Manjummel Boys is one of the most successful Malayalam movies. It is releasing on 5th May.
The story follows a group of carefree boys' adventure where one of the boys plunges into Guna Caves.
Star Wars Tales of the Empire is a Sci-fi animation movie releasing on May 4.
The Acolyte will come out in June. It is a part of Star Wars.
The Legends of Hanuman will also start streaming soon. The series is coming up with a fourth season.
Lastly, we have Bhuvam Bam's Tazaa Taaza Khabar. It will have season 2.
