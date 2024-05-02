Manjummel Boys, Monsters At Work 2 and more upcoming movies and series on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2024

First up, we have Monsters At Work. Season 2 is releasing on May 5th. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It will center around Tylor Tuskmon who joins Monsters Inc to begin his job as a scarer. Will he be able to scare though? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Welcome to Wrexham follows Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney running a football club for the underdogs. Season 3 drops on 3rd May. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prom Dates is releasing on 3rd May as well. It is a teen comedy drama. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It follows the story of two BBFs who are in search of a prom date. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manjummel Boys is one of the most successful Malayalam movies. It is releasing on 5th May. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The story follows a group of carefree boys' adventure where one of the boys plunges into Guna Caves. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Star Wars Tales of the Empire is a Sci-fi animation movie releasing on May 4. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Acolyte will come out in June. It is a part of Star Wars. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Legends of Hanuman will also start streaming soon. The series is coming up with a fourth season. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lastly, we have Bhuvam Bam's Tazaa Taaza Khabar. It will have season 2. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Met Gala: A look at Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt's looks from past years  

 

 Find Out More