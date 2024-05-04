Manjummel Boys on Disney+Hotstar and other Top 9 Malayalam thriller films to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 04, 2024
Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam survival thriller that will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 5. It has an IMDb rating of 8.6.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Iratta on Netflix is shocking thriller revolving around twin brothers who are completely opposite. One of them is dead and other opens investigation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Varathan on Disney+Hotstar is an action thriller. A couple moves to Kerala from Dubai and is met with some unnerving challenges.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
12th Man is on Disney+Hotstar. A bachelor's party turns into a shocking event after a phone call and a death. A drunk policeman steps into to investigate.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Salute is a crime thriller on SonyLiv. It is about a sub-inspector and an innocent man who is framed in murder for a murder of a couple.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rorschach is on Disney+Hotstar. It is a Malayalam neo-noir psychological thriller with an interesting plot about a man trying to find his missing wife.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Abraham Ozler is a mystery thriller on Disney+Hotstar. The movie starring Mammootty released in January 2024 and received good reviews.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anweshippin Kandethum is about a police officer who was suspended but is brought back to solve a shocking murder case. It's on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Joseph is on Prime Video. A retired police officer is pulled to investigate a criminal case around organ harvesting.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kuruthi is a neo-noir action thriller starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and others. It has a rating of 7.5 on IMDb.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shaitaan and Top 10 new releases on OTT to watch for an entertaining weekend
Find Out More