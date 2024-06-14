Manjummel to Aavesham: Top 7 Malayalam films on OTT for your entertainment
| Jun 14, 2024
Pavi Caretaker is a heartwarming story about the bond between a loyal caregiver and the people they look after.
Aavesham: A gripping story of revenge and the powerful feelings that propel it.
Nadikar explores the field of acting, exposing the challenges both personally and professionally.
Manjummel - Highlights the distinctive culture and inhabitants of a small community while delving into the complexities of daily life there.
Varshangalkku: A poignant tale spanning multiple years, it reflects on love, grief, and the changes that occur in life.
Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life narrates the terrifying voyage of a migrant laborer over the Saudi Arabian deserts.
Malayalee from India: An endearing story of one Malayalee person's struggles and adventures in a faraway country.
Which Malayalam film have you already watched? Watch them all this weekend.
