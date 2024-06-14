Manjummel to Aavesham: Top 7 Malayalam films on OTT for your entertainment

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2024

Pavi Caretaker is a heartwarming story about the bond between a loyal caregiver and the people they look after.

Aavesham: A gripping story of revenge and the powerful feelings that propel it.

Nadikar explores the field of acting, exposing the challenges both personally and professionally.

Manjummel - Highlights the distinctive culture and inhabitants of a small community while delving into the complexities of daily life there.

Varshangalkku: A poignant tale spanning multiple years, it reflects on love, grief, and the changes that occur in life.

Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life narrates the terrifying voyage of a migrant laborer over the Saudi Arabian deserts.

Malayalee from India: An endearing story of one Malayalee person's struggles and adventures in a faraway country.

Which Malayalam film have you already watched? Watch them all this weekend.

