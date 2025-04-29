Marriage Contract to She was Pretty, K-Dramas You Shouldn’t Miss on Prime Video

Bollywood Staff Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2025

Marriage Contract: A single mother struggles to raise her daughter when her employer proposes a contract in for part of her liver for his mother in exchange for money

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Marry My Husband: A woman gets reincarnated back in time after being killed by her husband and her best friend, she now seeks revenge for what’s about to come

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Doctor Detective: Do Jung Eun an industrial health doctor partners with Dr Heo Min Ki to unveil the truth behind the accidents and diseases caused by TL Group

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She Was Pretty: Two childhood friends reunite after 15 years but one of them who used to be fat in now handsome while the other has become under confident

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Catch the Ghost: A rookie subway police officer teams up with her partner to find her long lost autistic twin sister in the maze world of subways

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My ID is Gangnam Beauty: Kang Mi-rae hides behind her multiple plastic surgeries to achieve the ideal beauty standards and escape bullying

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cheer Up: A bright Yonhee University student, driven by her family's poverty, joins the cheerleading squad for money but unexpectedly finds joy in the campus life

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo: A heartwarming and funny coming-of-age story about a young female weightlifter and her friends in a university campus

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Find Me in Your Memory: A man suffering from Hyperthymesia and a woman suffering from amnesia cross paths and develop interest in each other

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Secret Terrius: A grieving woman who just lost her husband finds herself trapped in a web on conspiracies

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mere Humsafar to Jaan-e-Jahan; Top 10 must-watch Pakistani dramas on Youtube for beginners

 

 Find Out More