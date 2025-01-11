Marry My Husband, Business Proposal and more; top 10 Korean dramas on OTT loved by all age groups
Based on a web novel of the same name, the drama is about a woman who witnesses an affair between her best friend and her husband, and is later murdered by them. However, she goes back in time to change the future.
The lovely drama is about a young lawyer with Asperger’s syndrome. She has a high IQ, an impressive memory and a very creative thought process. However, she truffles everyday to communicate with others.
Directed by Lee Jeong-hyo, the show centres on Yoon Se-ri, a successful South Korean businesswoman who while paragliding goes off course and crash lands in the North Korean area, where an army officer helps her to hide.
The romantic comedy drama follows Ko Moon-young, an antisocial children's book writer who moves to her hometown to pursue her love interest Moon Gang-tae, a psych ward caretaker.
This is a lovely drama about two childhood sweethearts Sung-Joon and Hye-Jin who decide to meet after 15 years. However, the two are the complete opposite of how their childhood was.
Starring Jung Eun-ji, the show revolves around a student at a university whose family is poor and her aim is to make money over school. She joins a club for money but she finds joy, love and friendship.
The coming-of-age sports drama follows a weightlifter, Kim Bok-joo who gets attracted to a fitness doctor and even sacrifices to lose weight for him. However, her childhood friend inspires her to achieve her dreams she longs for.
Set in 1998, the show follows a teen fencer who has big dreams. She meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life. Going through all difficulties together, the two fall in love.
This Ahn Pan-seok drama focuses on a single career woman who reunites with his best friend’s younger brother after he returns from abroad. The two try to reconnect and make their romance grow.
The romantic comedy television series, based on the webtoon, revolves around Shin Ha-ri, an employee who accepts to go on a blind date in place of her friend, but finds out that her date is actually her boss.
