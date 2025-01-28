Mask Girl to Dark Hole and other TOP 10 mystery thriller Korean movies and series on OTT
Besides the popular romantic K-dramas and melodramas, there are also mystery thrillers that will take you to the edge of your seat.
Doctor Prisoner, available on JioCinema follows a skilled doctor who is forced to quit working after being falsely accused. After some time he plots to take revenge.
The King of Pigs is about two friends who meet up and recall their experiences as victims of school bullying. Things change when they receive a message from a friend. It is streaming on Prime Video.
Mask Girl, streaming on Netflix, focuses on an office worker who is insecure about her looks but she is a masked internet personality by night until unfortunate things take place.
My Name, the series centers on a woman who joins a crime organisation and infiltrates the police as an undercover agent to find out about her father;s death. Now available on Netflix.
Dark Hole projects on a mysterious black fog from a petrochemical factory who turns people into bizarre. You can watch this series on ViKi.
Tunnel, available on Netflix, the series is about Detective Park who travels forward in time when he enters an eerie tunnel to catch a serial killer.
Happiness follows an apocalyptic thriller that takes place in a time in which infectious diseases have become the new normal. It is streaming on Netflix.
The Frog, streaming on Netflix, the series follows a man whose life turns upside down when a mysterious woman arrives at his motel, who turns out to be a ghost.
The series Nobody Knows is about a high school boy who falls from the top of a building and lapses into a coma. A detective tries to solve the incident. Available on Prime Video.
Forgotten focuses on Jin-seok who moves into a new house with his family. His brother who was abducted 19 days ago returns home as a total stranger. The movie is available on Netflix.
