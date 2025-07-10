Master's Sun to Catch the Ghost: TOP 10 Korean horror-comedy dramas that will make you laugh and scream
Roger Khuraijam
| Jul 10, 2025
Here is a list of dramas to watch.
Master's Sun (Netflix) is about Joong-won, an arrogant man who hires Tae Gong-shil, a woman who can see ghosts.
Hotel Del Luna (Prime Video) focuses on Jang Man-wol, the proprietor of a supernatural hotel, who is bound to the place due to a grave sin.
Oh My Ghost (Prime Video) revolves around Na Bong Sun, a timid boy who gets possessed by a ghost of a confident young woman who seeks to solve her unfinished business.
Catch the Ghost (Prime Video) centres around detective Yoo Ryeong's twin sister with autism, who goes missing.
The School Nurse Files (Netflix) is about Ahn Eun-young, a school nurse with the power to see human desires, feelings and spirits.
The Ghost Detective (Viki) revolves around a private detective, Lee Da-il, who catches ghosts and attempts to solve the mystery of his sibling's death.
Zombie Detective (Viki) focuses on a detective who suddenly wakes up as a zombie, and he doesn't know what to do, except continue working as a detective.
Bring It On, Ghost (MX Player) projects on Park Bong-pal, a young exorcist, who teams up with an exuberant female ghost named Hyun-Ji, who helps him send other spirits away.
Sell Your Haunted House (Netflix) follows Hong Ji-ah, who is a real estate broker and an exorcist. She is offered a building where ghosts frequently appear.
A Korean Odyssey (Netflix) centres around Son Oh-gong, a mythical creature, who gets imprisoned due to his useless antics.
