Mayi Ri to Mann Jogi: Top 10 Pakistani Dramas That Boldly Tackle Taboo Topics
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 25, 2025
Pakistani dramas have always played a lead role in addressing social issues on the big screen. Here is a list of some drama that are a must-watch
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mann Jogi is the story made on the topic of Halala and dramas shows the ways how it is wrongly used.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Razia talks about the injustice done to the women to set on societal standards.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kabli Pulao centers on Afghan refugees and highlights their challenges in Pakistan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mayi Ri talks about child marriages in Pakistan and the ways it affects lives.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zard Patton Ka Bunn deals with several important topics that are still followed and believed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jo Bichar Gaye shows what happened in Dhaka in 1971 from Pakistan view-point
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mrs and Mr Shamim talk about AIDS and the way it affects the victim and his family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Guru talks about the community who has always been put down and never given the opportunity.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shanaas talks about adoption and its perspective in society.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nadaan revolves around powerful people who make rules according to them and drug issues.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Blouse Designs Worn By Pataal Lok Actress Tillotama Shome!
Find Out More