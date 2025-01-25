Mayi Ri to Mann Jogi: Top 10 Pakistani Dramas That Boldly Tackle Taboo Topics

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2025

Pakistani dramas have always played a lead role in addressing social issues on the big screen. Here is a list of some drama that are a must-watch

Mann Jogi is the story made on the topic of Halala and dramas shows the ways how it is wrongly used.

Razia talks about the injustice done to the women to set on societal standards.

Kabli Pulao centers on Afghan refugees and highlights their challenges in Pakistan.

Mayi Ri talks about child marriages in Pakistan and the ways it affects lives.

Zard Patton Ka Bunn deals with several important topics that are still followed and believed.

Jo Bichar Gaye shows what happened in Dhaka in 1971 from Pakistan view-point

Mrs and Mr Shamim talk about AIDS and the way it affects the victim and his family.

Guru talks about the community who has always been put down and never given the opportunity.

Shanaas talks about adoption and its perspective in society.

Nadaan revolves around powerful people who make rules according to them and drug issues.

