Meem Se Mohabbat to Suno Chanda; Top 10 Pakistani dramas that gave us most endearing couples

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2025

Want to enjoy cute romantic stories? Here we bring to you the list of Pakistani dramas overloaded with cutest on-screen chemistry

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum highlights the beautiful story of Mustafa and Sharjeena.

Meem Se Mohabbat revolves around the cute chemistry between a bubbly young girl and her boss.

Ishq Murshid revolves around a rich politician who disguises himself as a poor man to win over a girl he loves.

Tere Bin follows Meerab and Murtasim who hate each other but are forced into marriage.

Suno Chanda revolves around two chaotic cousins who are forced into marriage despite disliking each other.

Fairy Tale centers on a clumsy tea lover who falls in love with the sponsor of a game show.

Hum Tum centers on two neighbours who compete with each to come first.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai recites the beautiful story of two college mates who end up marrying each other.

Zard Patton Ka Bunn follows Meenu, a young dedicated girl who sets out on the mission to challenge societal set boundaries.

Pyaar ke Sadqay revolves around two innocent pure souls who battle hurdles together.

