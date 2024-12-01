Meiyajhagan, RRR, Aavesham and other bromance films to watch on OTT this Sunday
| Dec 01, 2024
These days, we have all been loving bromance stories than the love stories. Meiyazhagan is one such story that talks about bromance. The movie is available on Netflix.
RRR is another amazing film on bromance. Ram Charan and Jr NTR did an amazing work. The film is available on Netflix.
Aavesham is available on Amazon Prime Video. The story is about three youngsters who come together to fight a gangster.
Angamala Diaries also shows the bromance stories. The film is available on Prime Video.
Amazon Prime Video has another bromance movie titled Kumbalangi Nights. The story of bromance has been loved.
Bollywood movies also have a good collection of bromance films. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is on Amazon Prime Video and we saw the beautiful tale of friendship between Titu and Sonu.
3 Idiots is all about Raju, Farhan and Rancho's friendship. The movie is available on Prime Video.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is about Imraan, Kabir and Arjun's friendship and is available on Prime Video and Netflix.
Dil Chahta Hai is an iconic film and is the perfect example of bromance. The film is available on Netflix.
Andaz Apna Apna is available on Amazon Prime Video. The story of bromance in this movie is just amazing.
