Memories of Murder to Heavenly Creatures; TOP 10 period crime thriller movies and series to watch
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 01, 2025
Here is a list of period crime thrillers to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mindhunter (Netflix) set in the late 1970s, follows two FBI agents who widen the realm of criminal science by investigating the psychology behind murder, but ends up close to real-life monsters.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Lighthouse (ZEE5) follows Ephraim who arrives as a lighthouse keeper at a remote island and assists his elderly supervisor. Ephraim becomes strange as days pass.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Seven (Netflix) centers around Detective William and his partner David who tries to stop a serial killer from committing a series of murders based on the seven deadly sins.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Leave the World Behind (Netflix) revolves around a family vacation interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a blackout. As the threat grows, both families must try to survive.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
L.A. Confidential (Prime Video) follows three police detectives who investigate multiple homicides. While uncovering the evidence, the trail leads to corruption in their own department.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Peaky Blinders (Netflix) focuses on Tommy Shelby who leads the Peaky Blinders gang. Soon an inspector decided to nab him and put an end to his criminal activities.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Alienist (Netflix) projects on illustrator John who meets criminal psychologist Dr. Laszlo to investigate a serial killer during the late 19th century.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Memento (Prime Video) centers around Leonard, an insurance investigator who suffers from anterograde amnesia and uses notes and tattoos to hunt for his wife’s killer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dexter (Netflix) revolves around Dexter Morgan who lives a double life, he works as a forensic technician during the day and kills heinous perpetrators in his free time.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Memories of Murder (Prime Video) follows two detective who lead an investigation that leads into a string of rapes and murders taking place in Hwaseong in the late 1980s.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Spy x Family to Haikyu!!; TOP 10 family-friendly Anime on Netflix, Prime Video, Crunchyroll and more
Find Out More