Memories of Murder to The Third Man; Top 10 murder mysteries that even an expert detective can’t crack
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 15, 2025
Here’s a list of top murder mysteries that will blow your mind
Knives Out follows a detective who is tasked to solve mysterious murders on an isolated island.
The Third Man revolves around a novelist Holly who visits Vienna on an invitation.
Memories of Murder centers around two local undeniable detectives who are joined by an experienced one.
Psycho follows a Phoenix secretary who is at a run after stealing a huge amount.
The Fugitive centers around Richard Kimble who is wrongly accused of killing his wife.
Sherlock Holmes follows a detective with the same name and his partner Dr Watson.
Gone Girl revolves around Nick Dunne who is under speculation after his wife mysteriously disappears.
Brick follows Brendan Frye who receives a phone call from his ex-girlfriend.
Scream revolves around Sidney who receives a mysterious phone call.
Se7en revolves around two detectives who join hands to solve mysterious murder cases.
