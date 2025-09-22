Mere Humsafar to Jaan-e-Jahan: Top 10 must-watch Pakistani dramas on Youtube for beginners

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2025

Bakhtawar follows a young girl who changes her gender to feed her family.

Tere Bin revolves around Meerab who is forced to marry Murtasim.

Alif revolves around a man who sets out on a self discovery journey.

Humsafar centers on two individuals who are forced to marry each other

Mere Humsafar follows Hala, a sweet girl who is mistreated by her family.

Suno Chanda follows two chaotic cousins who are focused on marrying each other.

Jaan-e-Jahan revolves around two people who want to work for society.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai centers on two college mates dedicated towards their studies.

Ehd-e-Wafa revolves around a group of four college friends.

Yakeen Ka Safar centers on a young girl who is mistreated by her brother after their parents death.

