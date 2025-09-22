Mere Humsafar to Jaan-e-Jahan: Top 10 must-watch Pakistani dramas on Youtube for beginners
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Sep 22, 2025
Bakhtawar follows a young girl who changes her gender to feed her family.
Tere Bin revolves around Meerab who is forced to marry Murtasim.
Alif revolves around a man who sets out on a self discovery journey.
Humsafar centers on two individuals who are forced to marry each other
Mere Humsafar follows Hala, a sweet girl who is mistreated by her family.
Suno Chanda follows two chaotic cousins who are focused on marrying each other.
Jaan-e-Jahan revolves around two people who want to work for society.
Zindagi Gulzar Hai centers on two college mates dedicated towards their studies.
Ehd-e-Wafa revolves around a group of four college friends.
Yakeen Ka Safar centers on a young girl who is mistreated by her brother after their parents death.
