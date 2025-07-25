Mere Humsafar to Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas to watch with your partner
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 25, 2025
Tere Bin centers around Meerab and Murtasim who are forced to marry each other.
Jaan Nisar revolves around a girl whose life gets ruined after getting trapped in false love.
Mere Humsafar revolves around a young girl who is tortured by her aunt.
Iqtidar centers around a young girl who seeks justice for her brother’s death against powerful people.
Zindagi Gulzar Hai revolves around a girl who marries her college mate.
Jaan-e-Jahan centers around a boy who is poisoned by his stepmother.
Suno Chanda follows two chaotic cousins who deeply hate each other but are forced into marriage.
Humsafar revolves around a married couple who are adjusting to their new relationship.
Kaffara revolves around a wealthy man who is in love with an ordinary girl.
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum centers around a girl who marries his fiancé's brother after he ditches him.
