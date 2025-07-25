Mere Humsafar to Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas to watch with your partner

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2025

Tere Bin centers around Meerab and Murtasim who are forced to marry each other.

Jaan Nisar revolves around a girl whose life gets ruined after getting trapped in false love.

Mere Humsafar revolves around a young girl who is tortured by her aunt.

Iqtidar centers around a young girl who seeks justice for her brother’s death against powerful people.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai revolves around a girl who marries her college mate.

Jaan-e-Jahan centers around a boy who is poisoned by his stepmother.

Suno Chanda follows two chaotic cousins who deeply hate each other but are forced into marriage.

Humsafar revolves around a married couple who are adjusting to their new relationship.

Kaffara revolves around a wealthy man who is in love with an ordinary girl.

Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum centers around a girl who marries his fiancé's brother after he ditches him.

