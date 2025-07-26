Mere Humsafar to Zindagi Gulzar Hai: Top 10 evergreen romantic Pakistani dramas that are worth re-watching
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jul 26, 2025
Mere Humsafar revolves around Hala, whose life takes a beautiful turn after marrying Hamza.
Tere Bin revolves around Meerab and Murtasim, who keep on fighting with each other.
Jaan-e-Jahan centers around a girl who is passionate about teaching young children.
Zindagi Gulzar Hai centers around a married couple who overcome hurdles to be together.
Yakeen Ka Safar revolves around two beautiful individuals who struggle in their personal lives.
Pyaar ke Sadqay revolves around two individuals who are used by their own families.
Suno Chanda revolves around two chaotic cousins who plan to break their marriage.
Meem Se Mohabbat revolves around a bubbly young girl who falls in love with her boss.
Gentleman centers around a gangster who falls in love with a journalist.
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum follows a girl who is ditched by her fiancé just a few days before her wedding.
