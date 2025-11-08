Mere Humsafar to Zindagi Gulzar hai: Top 10 must-watch Pakistani dramas on YouTube
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Nov 08, 2025
Mere Humsafar takes the viewer to Hala’s world, a gentle girl who is constantly bullied by her family.
Humsafar depicts two people who cannot avoid marrying one another.
Zindagi Gulzar Hai is about two college students who are extremely devoted to their studies.
Ehd-e-Wafa depicts the lives of a group of four friends from different colleges.
Bakhtawar narrates the story of a girl who adopts a male identity in order to support her family.
Yakeen Ka Safar highlights the story of a girl whose brother treats her badly after their parents pass away.
Alif portrays the life of a man who wants to go on a journey of inner discovery.
Pyaar Ke Sadqay focuses on two naïve individuals exploited by their families.
Jaan-e-Jahan tells the story of two people who are engaged in social work.
Suno Chanda is about two noisy cousins who are determined to get married to each other.
