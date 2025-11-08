Mere Humsafar to Zindagi Gulzar hai: Top 10 must-watch Pakistani dramas on YouTube

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2025

Mere Humsafar takes the viewer to Hala’s world, a gentle girl who is constantly bullied by her family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Humsafar depicts two people who cannot avoid marrying one another.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zindagi Gulzar Hai is about two college students who are extremely devoted to their studies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ehd-e-Wafa depicts the lives of a group of four friends from different colleges.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bakhtawar narrates the story of a girl who adopts a male identity in order to support her family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yakeen Ka Safar highlights the story of a girl whose brother treats her badly after their parents pass away.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alif portrays the life of a man who wants to go on a journey of inner discovery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pyaar Ke Sadqay focuses on two naïve individuals exploited by their families.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaan-e-Jahan tells the story of two people who are engaged in social work.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suno Chanda is about two noisy cousins who are determined to get married to each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi to Parizaad: Top 10 Pakistani drama with most twisted endings

 

 Find Out More