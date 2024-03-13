Merry Christmas, Damsel and more: Top 10 movies on Netflix trending in India
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024
Malayalam crime thriller Anweshippin Kandethum is trending on number one spot. It stars Tovino Thomas and is about two shocking crime cases.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi is on the second spot. It is a mystery thriller that will keep you at the edge of your seats.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Milli Bobby Brown's movie Damsel is on the third spot. It is about a girl trying to survive in a cage that has fire breathing dragon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dawyne Johnson's movie Black Adam is now on Netflix. The superhero movie is full of action, thrill and entertainment.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's movie Dunki helmed by Rajkumar Hirani is on the fifth spot. It is about the illegal immigration route Donkey Flight.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Tamil version of Merry Christmas is trending on the sixth spot. It is a bilingual film and has recently been added to Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's Animal that started streaming on Netflix in January 2024 is still among the top movies on the OTT platform.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Documentary To Kill a Tiger is also on the list. It was nominated for Oscars 2024. The story is about a farmer seeking justice for his daughter who suffered gang rape.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dune is trending on the ninth spot today in India. It is sci-fi film about a man on a dangerous planet only to secure his family's future.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Last is the Hindi version of Mahesh Babu's action-packed film Guntur Kaaram. It is helmed by Trivikram Srinivas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Main Atal Hoon on Zee5, Top 10 biographical films to watch on OTT
Find Out More