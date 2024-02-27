Merry Christmas on OTT: Release date, platform and more details
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2024
Starring Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Tinnu Raaj Anand, Sanjay Kapoor, and numerous other gifted performers is Sriram Raghavan's romantic thriller Merry Christmas’ cast.
The movie reportedly picked up momentum on day two. From day 1's Rs 2.55 crores to day 2's estimated Rs 3.50 crores, it collected more.
All indications point to Netflix as the OTT Partner of Merry Christmas, if we believe reports.
According to sources, the release date is March 8, 2024, however it has not yet been declared.
Telling her that the director might place her with Vijay, Katrina recently revealed that she had to look up Vijay's name on the internet.
Katrina Kaif and South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi look like a good fit in the trailer.
Aside from the depth the suspenseful film deposits in our minds, the captivating Merry Christmas trailer is nothing less than a compelling story of sad occurrences that elicit a range of emotions.
Merry Christmas is one of those exceptional movies that makes the professionals of the next thriller smile with its detailed filming scenes and meticulous craftsmanship.
