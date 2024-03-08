Merry Christmas, Showtime and more new releases on Netflix and other OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024

Merry Christmas on Netflix is about two strangers who meet on Christmas Eve and developed a bond.

Maharani 3 on SonyLiv is about Bharti whose life changes after she becomes the chief minister.

Gender Agenda on Netflix is about Hannah Gadsby who features a lineup about the same.

HanuMan on ZEE5 is a Telugu film about a young man whose life turns after he receives super powers.

Damsel on Netflix is about a young princess whose marriage to a young charming prince takes a dark turn.

Showtime on Disney Plus Hotstar is about the power struggle within the glamorous industry.

The Gentlemen on Netflix is about aristocrat who discovers his family has largest cannabis in Europe.

Lal Salaam on Netflix is about a man who dreams of becoming a professional cricketer but faces troubles.

