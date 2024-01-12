Merry Christmas star Katrina Kaif's highest rated movies to watch on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2024
Katrina Kaif’s new thriller romance movie, Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi releases in cinemas today on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
The early reviews and trends suggest that the movie is being loved and so is the performance by both the stars.
Here are some more of Katrina Kaif's works that you should check out on OTT.
Sooryavanshi is an action thriller with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, alongside Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. On Netflix.
The second movie of Salman’s Tiger series, Tiger Abhi Zinda of course features Katrina Kaif in a supporting role. On Prime Video.
Playing the role of Laila in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, a feel-good friendship movie. On Netflix,
Raajneeti, a fight for power between two political families and parties based on Mahabharat has an ensemble cast. On Netflix.
Dhoom 3 saw the entry of Katrina Kaif into the movie series alongside Aamir Khan and their unmatched chemistry. On Prime Video.
Ek Tha Tiger saw Katrina play the role of a hidden spy of Pakistan who falls in love with an Indian officer. On Prime Video.
Mere Brother Ki Dulhan was one of her older comedy romance movies starring alongside Imran Khan. On Prime Video.
Last year only we saw the release of Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan once again was a hit at the Box Office. On Prime Video.
Bang Bang, is another action movie alongside Hrithik Roshan, a duo that is loved by many. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Jab Tak Hai Jaan was a romance movie in which we see the chemistry of Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. On Prime Video.
