Mirzapur 3 and other most expensive web series ever shot in the history of Indian OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2024

With Mirzapur 3 releasing soon, we take a look at some similar web series that boast huge budgets.

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is the crown jewel of Indian OTT, Luther's adaptation boasts a Rs. 200 crore budget.

Pioneer of OTT boom, Sacred Games had a budget of Rs. 60-80 crore fueled complex story, with a stellar cast.

The Family Man was an Action-packed spy thriller, Rs. 40-50 crore per season for international intrigue and stellar production.

Gritty gangster drama, Mirzapur cost about Rs. 30-40 crore per season for elaborate sets, action, and large cast.

Paatal Lok, an award-winning crime thriller, Rs. 25-30 crore invested in a nuanced story and high production quality.

Delhi Crime, an Emmy-winning masterpiece, Rs. 20-25 crore delivered a realistic portrayal and authentic storytelling of the 2012 Delhi rape case.

Tandav was an ambitious political drama with Rs. 15-20 crore budget despite controversies.

Breathe: Into the Shadows was reportedly made with a whopping budget of 40 crores.

The Empire is an Indian period web series that was also reportedly made on a budget of 40 crores.

