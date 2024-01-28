Mirzapur 3 and other most expensive web series ever shot in the history of Indian OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2024
With Mirzapur 3 releasing soon, we take a look at some similar web series that boast huge budgets.
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is the crown jewel of Indian OTT, Luther's adaptation boasts a Rs. 200 crore budget.
Pioneer of OTT boom, Sacred Games had a budget of Rs. 60-80 crore fueled complex story, with a stellar cast.
The Family Man was an Action-packed spy thriller, Rs. 40-50 crore per season for international intrigue and stellar production.
Gritty gangster drama, Mirzapur cost about Rs. 30-40 crore per season for elaborate sets, action, and large cast.
Paatal Lok, an award-winning crime thriller, Rs. 25-30 crore invested in a nuanced story and high production quality.
Delhi Crime, an Emmy-winning masterpiece, Rs. 20-25 crore delivered a realistic portrayal and authentic storytelling of the 2012 Delhi rape case.
Tandav was an ambitious political drama with Rs. 15-20 crore budget despite controversies.
Breathe: Into the Shadows was reportedly made with a whopping budget of 40 crores.
The Empire is an Indian period web series that was also reportedly made on a budget of 40 crores.
