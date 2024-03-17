Mirzapur 3 and other much awaited web series that may announce release details soon
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2024
Varun Dhawan recently announced that he is going to drop a big announcement on March 19. Fans are expecting that Citadel's release date will be announced.
Along with Citadel, fans are hoping that the release date of Mirzapur 3 will also be shared by Amazon Prime Video.
Panchayat season 3 is among the most-awaited series. The release date announcement of the same can be dropped by makers soon.
Family Man 3 is on its way and it is anticipated that the details of its release date will be made this year.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi is going to release on Netflix. The trailer and first song is out already. Now the wait is for its release date.
Mismatched season 3 is anticipated to release in sometime this year and we won't be surprised if Netflix drops its release date soon.
Aashram 4 is going to release on MX Player. The teaser dropped a long time ago. Bobby Deol's show may release this year itself.
Shahid Kapoor's Farzi on Amazon Prime Video became a massive hit. Season 2 is on its way and details are awaited.
Netflix has renewed Kaala Paani for season 2. Will the release date come out soon? Hope so.
Which series you are most excited for?
