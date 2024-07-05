Mirzapur 3 and other must-watch mafia-themed web series on Prime Video
Mirzapur, set in the lawless town of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, this series revolves around the power struggle between many forces.
Breathe, ordinary men are driven to commit extraordinary crimes to protect their loved ones.
Paatal Lok is gritty crime thriller where a down-and-out cop lands a high-profile case that leads him into the dark underbelly of the underworld.
Gangs of London focuses on the power struggles among the city’s international gangs after the head of London’s most powerful crime family is assassinated.
ZeroZeroZero traces the journey of a massive cocaine shipment from its origins in Mexico to its distribution in Europe.
Inside Edge explores the dark side of cricket, focusing on the Mumbai Mavericks and their involvement in match-fixing, power struggles, and the underworld.
The Family Man follows a middle-class man working as a spy uncovering twisted underworld and terrorist plots.
The Last Narc is a documentary series uncovering the story behind the murder of DEA agent involving Mexican drug lords.
