Mirzapur 3 and other must-watch mafia-themed web series on Prime Video

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 05, 2024

Mirzapur, set in the lawless town of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, this series revolves around the power struggle between many forces.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Breathe, ordinary men are driven to commit extraordinary crimes to protect their loved ones.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paatal Lok is gritty crime thriller where a down-and-out cop lands a high-profile case that leads him into the dark underbelly of the underworld.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gangs of London focuses on the power struggles among the city’s international gangs after the head of London’s most powerful crime family is assassinated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

ZeroZeroZero traces the journey of a massive cocaine shipment from its origins in Mexico to its distribution in Europe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inside Edge explores the dark side of cricket, focusing on the Mumbai Mavericks and their involvement in match-fixing, power struggles, and the underworld.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Family Man follows a middle-class man working as a spy uncovering twisted underworld and terrorist plots.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Last Narc is a documentary series uncovering the story behind the murder of DEA agent involving Mexican drug lords.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 most expensive Hindi films now on OTT

 

 Find Out More