Mirzapur 3 and other must-watch web series releasing in July

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2024

The third season of Mirzapur will finally start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on July 9th.

Wild Wild Punjab, an upcoming romantic comedy on Netflix starring Varun Sharma who is set to crash his ex’s wedding on July 10th.

Showtime is another Hotstar release which is scheduled for a release on July 12th, starring Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy.

Commander Karan Saxena is an upcoming espionage thriller following the adventures of a RAW agent, on July 8th on Hotstar.

Fawad Khan makes a comeback with Barzakh which will stream on Zee5 and Zindagi YouTube channel from July 19th.

Malayalam drama movie Malayalee from India is scheduled to be released on Hotstar on July 5th.

Kakuda, an upcoming comedy-horror film on Zee5 starring Riteish Deshmukh and Sonakshi SInha is set to be released on July 12th.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja is all set to release on Netflix in July as well with the scheduled release date July 19th.

Tamil action thriller Garudan will be released on Prime Video on July 3rd.

