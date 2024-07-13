Mirzapur 3 and Top 8 similar shows with nail biting scenes on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 13, 2024
Special Ops: An RAW agent unearths a multi-year, multi-national terrorist plan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Bard of Blood, an ex-RAW agent in Pakistan saves Indian spies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Inside Edge: Examines the murky side of politics, money, and power in cricket.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the series Hostages, a surgeon has to make a grave choice in order keep her family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Criminal Justice: A taxi driver finds himself involved in a homicide investigation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She: An undercover police officer gains influence while scheming to enter the underworld.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
City of Dreams - The power struggles within a Mumbai family following an attempted assassination.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Police are pursuing young males who operate a phishing scheme. Its one of the best shows on OTT.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Anant Ambani wore sports shoes, family wore elephant broches, BIZZARE things happened at the wedding functions
Find Out More