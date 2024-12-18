Mirzapur 3, Citadel-Honey Bunny and other OTT Hindi action thrillers of 2024 that you should not miss

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2024

Mirzapur 3 stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and Isha Talwar in main roles.

Indian Police Force directed by Rohit Shetty, stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi in main roles.

Directed by Raj & DK, Citadel: Honey Bunny stars Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu in main roles.

Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa's Gyaarah Gyaarah is adapted from K-drama titled Signal.

Tanaav season 2 stars Manav Vij, Sahiba Bali, Arslaan Goni, Arbaaz Khan.

Lakshya and Raghav Juyal starrer Kill will give you goosebumps.

Headlined by Vijay Sethupati, Maharaja is one of the best action thriller to watch.

Vikrant Massey starrer Sector 36 is directed by Aditya Nimbalkar.

