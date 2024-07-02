Mirzapur 3, Furiosa and other Top 8 upcoming releases on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2024

The creators of Barbecue Showdown, a culinary reality show, are back with fresh episodes that will include nine new competitors.

Top sprinters including Sha'Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, and Shericka Jackson talk candidly about the different obstacles in Netflix's new sports documentary, Sprint.

The fourth installment in the Beverly Hills Cop film series is titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Eddie Murphy plays Axel Foley in the film's title role.

A biographical documentary series called The Man with 1000 Kids is based on the story of sperm donor Jonathan Meijer, who was charged with scamming vulnerable families in the Netherlands.

There will be more action, drama, thrills, and entertainment in Mirzapur Season 3 picks off where the previous one left off, with Kaleen Bhaiya at the center.

The film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, is about a little girl who gets kidnapped by a group of bikers lead by Dementus.

In the film Desperate Lies, Liana, a married lady, discovers she is expecting twins, and her entire world completely collapses.

A new Korean drama series called Red Swan is coming shortly to Disney+ Hotstar. The forthcoming K-drama centers on a prosperous golfer who makes the decision to get married.

