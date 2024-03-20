Mirzapur 3: Here's what to expect from Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal web series

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2024

The first glimpse of Mirzapur 3 was shared by Amazon Prime Video and fans can't keep calm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

So here's what to expect from the series that has Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and others in the lead.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The biggest twist is that Kaleen Bhaiya is back. Those who remember, he was shot in the end of season 2. It wasn't clear whether he's dead or alive.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

But he definitely is and will return to Mirzapur to claim what is his!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ali Fazal aka Guddu Bhaiya has promised that Mirzapur 3 will have more masala than its first two instalments.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In fact, he said that Mirzapur 3 will have the flavour of season 1. Intense, raw and edgy!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It was revealed that some of the characters are not there in Mirzapur 3. Thus, one can say that Divyendu Sharma aka Munna won't return in part 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

But then there are new characters who are going to enter the show. Fans can expect some unexpected twists and turns.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Will Mirzapur 3 have a cliff-hanger ending? There was a lot of chatter around season 4 at the Amazon Prime Video event. Leaving us wondering!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mirzapur 3 release date is yet to be announced but one can assume that this one would be high on entertainment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 office Holi party attires inspired by Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and more actresses

 

 Find Out More