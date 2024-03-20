Mirzapur 3: Here's what to expect from Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal web series
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 20, 2024
The first glimpse of Mirzapur 3 was shared by Amazon Prime Video and fans can't keep calm.
So here's what to expect from the series that has Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and others in the lead.
The biggest twist is that Kaleen Bhaiya is back. Those who remember, he was shot in the end of season 2. It wasn't clear whether he's dead or alive.
But he definitely is and will return to Mirzapur to claim what is his!
Ali Fazal aka Guddu Bhaiya has promised that Mirzapur 3 will have more masala than its first two instalments.
In fact, he said that Mirzapur 3 will have the flavour of season 1. Intense, raw and edgy!
It was revealed that some of the characters are not there in Mirzapur 3. Thus, one can say that Divyendu Sharma aka Munna won't return in part 3.
But then there are new characters who are going to enter the show. Fans can expect some unexpected twists and turns.
Will Mirzapur 3 have a cliff-hanger ending? There was a lot of chatter around season 4 at the Amazon Prime Video event. Leaving us wondering!
Mirzapur 3 release date is yet to be announced but one can assume that this one would be high on entertainment.
