Mirzapur 3: Interesting trivia about Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi starrer that'll add to your excitement for the new season

Feb 09, 2024

Mirzapur changed the tides for the OTT content. It brought a new wave in the industry and the audience fell in love with the series. 

So far two seasons of Mirzapur have been released on Amazon Prime Video so far. And the third season is a highly anticipated one. 

There's a lot of mystery around the release of Mirzapur 3. Fans eagerly look forward to the same. 

There have been many updates about Mirzapur release on Amazon Prime Video. However, none has been confirmed by the makers or the OTT platform. 

The latest reports state that Mirzapur might be arriving in the last week of March. Let's wait for an official updates. Meanwhile, let's check out trivia of the web series.

The home of Akhanda was shot in Moti jheel haveli (mansion) in Varanasi. It took 10 days to restore the dilapidated exterior of the haveli for the production designers.

Shweta Tripathi who plays Golu, the younger sister of Shriya Pilgaonkar aka Sweety is actually three years older than Shriya. 

Divyendu Sharma who plays Munna in Mirzapur was previously offered the role of Bablu, played by Vikrant Massey. 

Abhishek Banerjee who played Compounder in the web series also worked as a casting director as per reports. 

The web series was referenced in Fukrey 3 and had a reference of the Inside Edge series in the web series. Can you guess the episode?

Mirzapur is one of the few web series that gained popularity in Bangladesh.

As per reports, Mirzapur in real life is a very peace-loving city unlike the mafia backdrop in the web series. 

