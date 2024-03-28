Mirzapur 3 on OTT: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi starrer to release in THIS month? Producer hints
Shivani Pawaskar
| Mar 28, 2024
Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi starrer web series Mirzapur 3 has sky-high hype amongst the fans.
The series first came out in 2018. A second season followed up by 2020. However, there has been much delay with the third season.
Mirzapur 3 will come around after a gap of about 4 years. Fans are growing impatient with every passing minute.
It is said that the filming has reportedly been wrapped up for Mirzapur 3. Ali Fazal had announced a wrap.
After the super success of Mirzapur 1 and 2, Mirzapur 3 is all set to release this year.
While the makers did not make any release date announcement, the producer did drop a big hint.
Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment told a news wire agency that the release is in the hands of Prime Video. However, he feels the series might drop by June-July-ish.
So, there you go, Mirzapur 3 has a high chance of releasing mid-year in 2024.
That's not the only update, Rasika Duggal who plays Beena Tripathi in the most popular web series, hinted about a fourth season of Mirzapur.
Ali Fazal, who was present at the Prime Video event gushed about how the makers are going to bring the flavour of the first season back again.
It is said new characters will join the journey while some beloved faces will bid adieu. Fans are wondering if Divyenndu will be seen or not in Mirzapur 3.
Apart from that, there has been buzz about the makers planning to make a film on Mirzapur. Let's wait for updates.
