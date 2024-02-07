Mirzapur 3 on OTT: Here's what to expect from Guddu and Kaleen bhaiyya
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024
Mirzapur is one of the highly anticipated web series starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi and others.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It is laced with amazing action and thrilling components. The rural setting of the series has struck a chord with the audience and hence, the fans are awaiting the release of the next season of Mirzapur.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
All the more reason for the wait being the cliffhanger on which the makers ended the second season of Mirzapur.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As we all know Guddu has killed Munna, Kaleen Bhaiyya's son. The revenge story is to be expected.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
There will be more twists in turns due to the characters that are in the story which will make Mirzapur 3 worth the watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In this web story, we shall explore what can be expected of Guddu and Kaleen Bhaiyya in Mirzapur 3.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Guddu is the temporary king of Mirzapur. He is expected to fight it out with Kaleen Bhaiyaa who wronged him. He is partially there now.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
However, many will target Guddu and hence, he needs to play it safe. Will he make allies to bring down Kaleen Bhaiyya once and for all? It would be worth watching.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Guddu is expected to die by the end of Mirzapur and it is said that that's how Mirzapur 3 will come to an end. Will Guddu lose it all?
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaleen Bhaiyya will return and he will want revenge from Guddu for killing his son, Munna. He is cunning and shrewd and loves power.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
On the other hand, there's the truth about Beena killing Bauji. Will Kaleen Bhaiyya punish her? Also, Madhuri is pregnant with Munna's child. How will that change his dynamics in the show?
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaleen Bhaiyya might get betrayed yet again. This time by his other henchmen, it seems. Predictions say Anjum Sharma's character will be a threat to Kaleen Bhaiyya. Will he outsmart him?
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile, Golu aka Gajgamini is also linked to the killing. Will she fall prey to Kaleen Bhaiyya's cruel methods?
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Top 10 Bollywood actors who did movies for free