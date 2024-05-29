Mirzapur 3 OTT release: What to expect from new season? Check plot, cast and more

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2024

Mirzapur Season 3 is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video in June or July 2024.

The web series will mark the return of Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya with Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit.

This season focuses on power struggles and Kaleen Bhaiya reclaiming his throne.

New alliances form as the characters fight for control, leading to various confrontations.

Season 3 picks up after the events of Season 2 with Munna Bhaiya death.

The main cast returns except for Divyenndu Sharma who played Munna Bhaiya.

Other than the production delays due to unforeseen circumstances and Pankaj Tripathi's personal tragedy, the web series will release soon.

A teaser trailer was released on March 19, 2024, raising anticipation for the new season.

Fans can expect another exciting season filled with power, revenge, and complex characters.

