Mirzapur 3 OTT release: What to expect from new season? Check plot, cast and more
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 29, 2024
Mirzapur Season 3 is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video in June or July 2024.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The web series will mark the return of Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya with Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
This season focuses on power struggles and Kaleen Bhaiya reclaiming his throne.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
New alliances form as the characters fight for control, leading to various confrontations.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Season 3 picks up after the events of Season 2 with Munna Bhaiya death.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The main cast returns except for Divyenndu Sharma who played Munna Bhaiya.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Other than the production delays due to unforeseen circumstances and Pankaj Tripathi's personal tragedy, the web series will release soon.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A teaser trailer was released on March 19, 2024, raising anticipation for the new season.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fans can expect another exciting season filled with power, revenge, and complex characters.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Dhadak 2, Top 9 romance films with caste-dynamics
Find Out More