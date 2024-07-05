Mirzapur 3 quick web series review: The good, bad and ugly
Nishant
| Jul 05, 2024
Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Anjumm Shharma deliver standout performances alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Vijay Varma adding depth.
Female characters like Isha Talwar, Beena Tripathi, and Golu are given significant agency, breaking traditional gender roles.
The series deeply explores its characters' evolution, especially Guddu’s rise to power and Sharad’s strategic moves.
While the storyline includes predictable elements and a slower pace, it maintains engagement through its action-packed sequences.
The absence of Munna Bhaiya is keenly felt with Kaleen Bhaiya’s reduced role also impacting the series' dynamic.
Mirzapur stays true to its roots, the season is filled with graphic violence and bloody conflicts, pushing the boundaries of the OTT space.
Numerous subplots and new characters are introduced, sometimes complicating the narrative and slowing the pace, adding layers to the power struggles.
The season leaves several storylines open and unresolved, leading to an unsatisfying climax but setting the stage for future installments.
