Mirzapur 3 to Panchayat 3: Top 5 web series returning with new seasons on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 26, 2024
In Bandish Bandits 2, Tamanna and Radhe encounter new obstacles in the music business as their musical adventure continues.
They compete against one another in a national band competition, which puts their relationship to the test.
Mirzapur 3: Guddu, Munna, and Kaleen Bhaiya return in this brutal crime drama.
They make their way through meaner and darker alleys in the chaotic metropolis of Mirzapur.
Panchayat 3: Abhishek, played by Jitendra Kumar, is getting ready for more drama in the Phulera village.
The show pledges to revive its distinct brand of heartfelt narrative mixed with humor.
Inspector Hathiram and Ansari delve further into the murky underworld of justice and crime in Paatal Lok 2.
Suzhal: The Vortex: The primary season unraveled a missing person case that rocked the community's social cohesion, but the next season is reportedly still in the planning phases.
