Mirzapur 3 to Panchayat 3: Top 5 web series returning with new seasons on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2024

In Bandish Bandits 2, Tamanna and Radhe encounter new obstacles in the music business as their musical adventure continues.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They compete against one another in a national band competition, which puts their relationship to the test.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mirzapur 3: Guddu, Munna, and Kaleen Bhaiya return in this brutal crime drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They make their way through meaner and darker alleys in the chaotic metropolis of Mirzapur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Panchayat 3: Abhishek, played by Jitendra Kumar, is getting ready for more drama in the Phulera village.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The show pledges to revive its distinct brand of heartfelt narrative mixed with humor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inspector Hathiram and Ansari delve further into the murky underworld of justice and crime in Paatal Lok 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suzhal: The Vortex: The primary season unraveled a missing person case that rocked the community's social cohesion, but the next season is reportedly still in the planning phases.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 best Prakash Raj performances to watch on OTT today

 

 Find Out More