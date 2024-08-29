Mirzapur 4, Aashram 4 and more most awaited crime thriller series to release on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 29, 2024
Delhi Crime season 3 streaming on Netflix is one of the most critically acclaimed series.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Delhi Crime season 3 release date still remains a mystery as fans are eagerly waiting to dive back into the world of Delhi crime.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aashram 4 on MX Player is about Baba Nirala, a godman who manipulates his devotees.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are to be believed then Aashram 4 will release this year.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mirzapur 4 to stream on Prime Video has kept audineces hooked to the screens.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The release date of Mirzapur 4 is not revealed as of now. As per reports, it will be released in the latter half of 2025 or 2026.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kohrra 2 will star Barun Sobti and Mona Singh in main roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kohrra season 2 will leave you shocked after every scene.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mirzapur 3 bonus episode on Prime Video showcased Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and he teased fans about Munna Bhaiya's character.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mirzapur 3 bonus episode was shared on August 24, 2024.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 underrated Hindi films of 2024 to stream on ZEE5, Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More