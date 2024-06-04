Mirzapur and 8 much-awaited Hindi thriller web series releasing in 2024

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2024

Mirzapur Season 3 will dive into the new power dynamics arise as Kaleen Bhaiya allies with Sharad, leading to intense confrontations among the groups.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guns & Gulaabs Season 2, a crime comedy series will return on Netflix, with a teaser video released to build anticipation among viewers for the upcoming season.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Despite being imprisoned, Baba continues to spread his teachings from within in Aashram Season 4.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Family Man Season 3 follows Srikant handling national security threats while trying to repair his strained relationship with his wife.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paatal Lok Season 2, Hathoda Tyagi and Dolly Mehra face their respective challenges, uncovering dark conspiracies and unsettling truths in their lives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

WhatsApp Image 2024-06-04 at 8.56.37 AM

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Netflix web series Khakee is also renewed for a second season and is expected to release this year as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SHE Season 2 follows a shy Mumbai constable who undergoes self-discovery and empowerment during an undercover mission to dismantle a drug ring.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Citadel: Honey Bunny starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expected to make its debut in India soon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 films on OTT with enemies to lovers plot twists for couples

 

 Find Out More