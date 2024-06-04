Mirzapur and 8 much-awaited Hindi thriller web series releasing in 2024
Nishant
| Jun 04, 2024
Mirzapur Season 3 will dive into the new power dynamics arise as Kaleen Bhaiya allies with Sharad, leading to intense confrontations among the groups.
Guns & Gulaabs Season 2, a crime comedy series will return on Netflix, with a teaser video released to build anticipation among viewers for the upcoming season.
Despite being imprisoned, Baba continues to spread his teachings from within in Aashram Season 4.
The Family Man Season 3 follows Srikant handling national security threats while trying to repair his strained relationship with his wife.
Paatal Lok Season 2, Hathoda Tyagi and Dolly Mehra face their respective challenges, uncovering dark conspiracies and unsettling truths in their lives.
Netflix web series Khakee is also renewed for a second season and is expected to release this year as well.
SHE Season 2 follows a shy Mumbai constable who undergoes self-discovery and empowerment during an undercover mission to dismantle a drug ring.
Citadel: Honey Bunny starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expected to make its debut in India soon.
