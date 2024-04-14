Mirzapur, Bridgerton and more: Top 10 web series to watch on OTT before big releases of its sequels
The 3rd season of Mirzapur will release soon on Prime Video. To know the backstory of Guddu and Kaleen Bhaiyya's rivalry, first two seasons are a must watch.
Fans are desperately waiting for Panchayat 3 on Prime Video. Abhishek Tripathi may leave Phulera forever. But what's so special about this place? Watch to know.
Squid Game has been renewed by Netflix for second season. Seong Gi-hun will hunt for the creator of the deadly game and shut it down forever.
Among Hindi web series, Paatal Lok season 2 is highly awaited on Amazon Prime Video. Jaideep Ahlawat will be back as a cop.
The Family Man season 3 is on its way. But it may take a long time to release, thus watch the first two seasons to witness Manoj Bajpayee's brilliance.
Bridgerton season 3 is coming. The teaser narrating Penelope and Colin's love saga was released recently. The first two instalment are as interesting.
Joe Goldberg will be back to play the tricky, mind-numbing games with YOU 3. The first two instalments of psychological thriller are as chilling as it can get.
Wednesday has been renewed for season 2. Jump into the world of the Adam's family and revisit your childhood with this one.
The second season of Shahid Kapoor's Farzi is on the card. The first one had him sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi. The chase drama is on Prime Video.
Kaala Paani is on Netflix. An mysterious island takes over Andaman and Nicobar islands but how are the tribals safe? Watch to know.
