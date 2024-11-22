Mirzapur, Citadel: Honey Bunny, Panchayat and more popular web shows to make your weekend entertaining
Citadel: Honey Bunny started streaming recently and has already become the favourite. The Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer can be a perfect watch for this weekend if you haven't watched it yet. It is streaming on Prime Video.
Who isn't a fan of Mirzapur? The Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi starrer is available on Prime Video and we are sure your weekend is sorted if you decide to watch Mirzapur.
Panchayat is the most loved web series. The Jitendra Kumar starrer can uplift your mood and leaving you smiling. The web series is available on Prime Video and is the perfect choice is you want to watch something really peaceful.
Asur is another amazing web show. The storyline will keep you hooked to the TV screens. The series is available on JioCinema.
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is known for his grandeur and the series is a huge hit. It is available on Netflix.
All three seasons of Sushmita Sen's Aarya are just fabulous. She has done an amazing job and it is a must watch for all those who love thrillers. The series is available on Hotstar.
The Delhi Crime is on Netflix. It is based on a Delhi gang rape case. There are some phenomenal performances in this series.
Jitendra Kumar's Kota Factory is the perfect watch for those who need some dose of motivation this weekend. The series is on Netflix.
The Family Man is also the perfect series to watch with your family this weekend. The series is on Prime Video.
Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force is on Prime Video again. It is also a well written and has some wow moments.
