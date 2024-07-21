Mirzapur, Panchayat, Asur and other Top 8 popular webseries on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 21, 2024

Mirzapur: In the lawless town of Mirzapur, violence and power mix to create a deadly game of thrones.

Panchayat: As a local panchayat secretary, a city dweller humorously struggles with the peculiarities of rural life.

Kota Factory: Aspiring engineers are put to the test in the high-pressure environment of Kota's coaching centers.

Sacred Games: An investigator's search for a mysterious tip turns into a sinister, exciting tour of Mumbai's underbelly.

Wedding coordinators reveal the glitz and grit of India's most lavish weddings in "Made in Heaven."

A spy who protects his family and nation while juggling dangerous assignments at home is known as "The Family Man."

Delhi Crime: As justice is sought in a broken system, a terrifying police chase explores the aftermath of a vicious assault.

In the captivating dance of murder and intellect, Asur pits a forensic specialist against a mythological killer.

