Mirzapur, Panchayat, Asur and other Top 8 popular webseries on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 21, 2024
Mirzapur: In the lawless town of Mirzapur, violence and power mix to create a deadly game of thrones.
Panchayat: As a local panchayat secretary, a city dweller humorously struggles with the peculiarities of rural life.
Kota Factory: Aspiring engineers are put to the test in the high-pressure environment of Kota's coaching centers.
Sacred Games: An investigator's search for a mysterious tip turns into a sinister, exciting tour of Mumbai's underbelly.
Wedding coordinators reveal the glitz and grit of India's most lavish weddings in "Made in Heaven."
A spy who protects his family and nation while juggling dangerous assignments at home is known as "The Family Man."
Delhi Crime: As justice is sought in a broken system, a terrifying police chase explores the aftermath of a vicious assault.
In the captivating dance of murder and intellect, Asur pits a forensic specialist against a mythological killer.
