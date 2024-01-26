Mirzapur season 3: Kaleen Bhaiya to seek revenge, Guddu to go to jail? Here's what to expect
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2024
Mirzapur web series on Amazon Prime Video is among the most favourite mafia dramas of fans.
Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Duggal, Divyendu Sharma and many more - Mirzapur is a hit franchise.
The makers have delivered two successful instalments that were filled will chills and thrills.
Now fans are looking forward to the third season of the same. There are high expectations especially because the season two left on a cliff-hanger of sorts.
In the end of season 2, we see Kaleen Bhaiya being severely injured and Guddu played by Ali Fazal rising up to power.
In the third season, fans can expect that Kaleen Bhaiya will come back to seek revenge. Especially because Guddu has killed his son Munna.
Guddu can be in trouble because Kaleen Bhaiya was saved by Sharad Shukla. He wants to seek revenge from Guddu for killing his father in season one.
With two mighty forces coming together, will Mirzapur 3 mark the end of Guddu or will it be the opposite. Will Guddu go to jail?
There is a question mark on who is Beena's child's real father. Kaleen Bhaiya cannot become a father and Beena has had relationship with Raja. A lot of mysteries will be solved.
Meanwhile, will Munna come back to Mirzapur season 3. Though it was shown that he was shot dead by Guddu but you never know.
