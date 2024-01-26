Mirzapur season 3: Kaleen Bhaiya to seek revenge, Guddu to go to jail? Here's what to expect

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2024

Mirzapur web series on Amazon Prime Video is among the most favourite mafia dramas of fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Duggal, Divyendu Sharma and many more - Mirzapur is a hit franchise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The makers have delivered two successful instalments that were filled will chills and thrills.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Now fans are looking forward to the third season of the same. There are high expectations especially because the season two left on a cliff-hanger of sorts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the end of season 2, we see Kaleen Bhaiya being severely injured and Guddu played by Ali Fazal rising up to power.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the third season, fans can expect that Kaleen Bhaiya will come back to seek revenge. Especially because Guddu has killed his son Munna.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guddu can be in trouble because Kaleen Bhaiya was saved by Sharad Shukla. He wants to seek revenge from Guddu for killing his father in season one.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

With two mighty forces coming together, will Mirzapur 3 mark the end of Guddu or will it be the opposite. Will Guddu go to jail?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There is a question mark on who is Beena's child's real father. Kaleen Bhaiya cannot become a father and Beena has had relationship with Raja. A lot of mysteries will be solved.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meanwhile, will Munna come back to Mirzapur season 3. Though it was shown that he was shot dead by Guddu but you never know.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss 17 finale: Ankita Lokhande’s real name, Badminton connection and other unknown facts

 

 Find Out More