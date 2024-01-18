Mirzapur Season 3 OTT expected release date and plot details out

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2024

Mirzapur is one of the most widely loved and highly anticipated series of 2024.

The Season 3 rumours have already started floating around but there is no official release date of the series yet.

However, according to reports the series could see the release of its third season in the last week of March 2024.

Released in 2018, almost 6 years ago the series created a stir on social media and earned a lot of fans.

The characters especially won the heart of the fans with names like Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya, Beena Tripathi, Golu Gupta and Munna Tripathi all impressing.

The lead roles were played by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Vikrant Massey, etc.

The second season released in 2020, with lesser screen time from Ali Fazal or Guddu Bhaiya which left the fans a little bit disappointed.

That will change in season 3 as Ali Fazal stated that the fans of Guddu Bhaiya will be well treated in the next season as he’ll have more screen time.

Guddu Bhaiya will be out for revenge in the new season as the conflict between the two sides is expected to continue in the next season.

The first two seasons of the show streamed on Prime Video and you can probably catch the third season on the same platform as well on its release.

