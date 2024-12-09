Mismatched season 3, Bandish Bandits season 2 and more: Top new OTT releases of this week (December 9 to December 15)
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 09, 2024
Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Kohli's show Mismatched season 3 is dropping on December 13 on Netflix. Fans are waiting for it with bated breath.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bandish Bandits 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from December 13. Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry's musical drama will be high on romance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Despatch stars Manoj Bajpayee in key role. He plays the role of a crime journalist in this series. It will release on December 13 on Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1 is based on a novel of same name. The series will release on Netflix on December 11.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Maria movie stars Angelina Jolie in the leading role. It is a biographical psychological drama. It film releases on Netflix on December 11.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World is coming to Netflix on December 11. It is a documentary about a teen suffering from autism.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga will begin streaming on Netflix on December 11. It is based on a true-crime story.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Invisible is coming to Disney+Hotstar on December 13. It is based on Eloy Moreno's novel. It is about a boy suffering from PTSD.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Carry-On is coming on Netflix on December 13. It is about a TSA officer getting blackmailed by a mysterious traveller.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bougainvillea is a Malayalam psychological drama starring Fahadh Faasil and others. It will come on SonyLIV on December 13.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's romantic pictures will make you believe in love
Find Out More