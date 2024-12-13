Mismatched Season 3 to Despatch: Top Friday OTT releases (December 13) to watch on Netflix and more
Mismatched season 3 releases on Netflix on December 13, 2024. Dimple and Rishi will be back with their entertaining love story.
Despatch has Manoj Bajpayee playing a crime journalist searching for truth. It is on SonyLIV.
Paris & Nicole: The Encore is up on JioCinema that has Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie going on a roadtrip.
1992 is a miniseries releasing on Netflix on December 13. It is about a widow and a cop investigating a series of murders.
Carry-On is a movie about an airport staff being blackmailed. Watch on Netflix this Friday.
Disaster Holiday is about a father trying to reconnect with his children. Watch it on Netflix.
Bougainvillea releases on SonyLIV on December 13. It is a Malayalam crime drama with a twisted plot.
The second season of Show Trial releases on Lionsgate Play on December 13. It is binge-watch worthy over the weekend.
Bandish Bandits Season 2 is up on Amazon Prime Video. Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhary's musical drama has received a thumbs up from all.
The second season of Bookie releases on JioCinema on December 13. Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar J. Dorsey will be back on screen.
