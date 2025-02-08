Mismatched to Ishq Next Door; Top 10 romantic web series to binge-watch with your partner

Romantic series to watch during valentine's week!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2025

Mismatched depicts the challenges a couple faces in an arranged marriage tradition in Indian society

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On Netflix, Little Things portrays sweet moments you cherish with your partner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Suitable Boy follows the story of a mother's efforts to find a ‘’suitable’’ boy for her daughter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Broken But Beautiful depicts the journey of healing and finding love again, which is touching and inspiring.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Please Find Attached the story of office colleagues who decided to be flatmates, and eventually fell in love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

College Romance available on Sony LIV is a lighthearted series with relatable moments that will remind you of your college days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ishq Next Door showcases the story of a young boy who finds love next door, which makes his life colorful but complicated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Permanent Roommates, the series revolves around a couple who starts to live together and face new challenges in life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

School romance portrays teenagers exploring love, friendships, and crushes amidst academic pressure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cheesecake available on MX player tells the story of a couple whose lives are changed by their adorable pet dog, Cheesecake.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Zom-Com K-drama breaks records, sets a new benchmark

 

 Find Out More