Mismatched to Ishq Next Door; Top 10 romantic web series to binge-watch with your partner
Romantic series to watch during valentine's week!
Vidhi
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 08, 2025
Mismatched depicts the challenges a couple faces in an arranged marriage tradition in Indian society
On Netflix, Little Things portrays sweet moments you cherish with your partner.
A Suitable Boy follows the story of a mother's efforts to find a ‘’suitable’’ boy for her daughter.
Broken But Beautiful depicts the journey of healing and finding love again, which is touching and inspiring.
Please Find Attached the story of office colleagues who decided to be flatmates, and eventually fell in love.
College Romance available on Sony LIV is a lighthearted series with relatable moments that will remind you of your college days.
Ishq Next Door showcases the story of a young boy who finds love next door, which makes his life colorful but complicated.
Permanent Roommates, the series revolves around a couple who starts to live together and face new challenges in life.
School romance portrays teenagers exploring love, friendships, and crushes amidst academic pressure.
Cheesecake available on MX player tells the story of a couple whose lives are changed by their adorable pet dog, Cheesecake.
